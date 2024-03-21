1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 90,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 172,942 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $19.21. 209,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,825. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

