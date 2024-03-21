1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $2.72 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $10.25 on Thursday, reaching $394.66. 1,401,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,260. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.14. The stock has a market cap of $391.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

