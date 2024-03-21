1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $477,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.61. 993,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.
Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific
In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Scientific
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Market Rally To Continue After Fed Gives Traders What They Wanted
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.