1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $934,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 56,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.39. 497,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.48.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

