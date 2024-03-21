1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.97. 1,136,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.67%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

