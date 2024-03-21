1834 Investment Advisors Co. Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.8 %

ALB stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.41. 766,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,422. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.