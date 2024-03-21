1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $3.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.54. 934,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.94. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

