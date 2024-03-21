1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 511,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $3,733,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,763,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.