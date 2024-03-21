1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 27,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,950. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.5 %

TOL stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.76. 586,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average is $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

