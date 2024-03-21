1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases 4,951 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JHG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.93.

JHG stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.31. 162,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,401. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $301,691.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

