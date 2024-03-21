1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $113.19. The stock had a trading volume of 455,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,841. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $113.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

