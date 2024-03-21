1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,847 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.41. 168,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,924. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

