1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 13,500 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.63. 946,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

