1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 141 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded up $22.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $840.88. The company had a trading volume of 191,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,602. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $801.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $737.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

