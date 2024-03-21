1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,481 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 48,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 111,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.49. 1,053,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759,738. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $93.26 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

