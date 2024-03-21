1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,526 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:CMI traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,829. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $296.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.88.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.91.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

