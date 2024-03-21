1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 2,988 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $92.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,695,214. The firm has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

