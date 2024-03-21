1834 Investment Advisors Co. Takes $569,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 41.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.02. 466,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.11%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

