1834 Investment Advisors Co. Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ventas by 86.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.56. 477,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,287. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Ventas Profile



Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

