1,900 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $143.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,985. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $143.99. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

