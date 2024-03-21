1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CMO Nancy Hood Sells 8,425 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,425 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares in the company, valued at $436,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.11. 13,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,206. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $242.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $2,085,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 514,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,369,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

