1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.
1stdibs.Com Price Performance
NASDAQ DIBS opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $238.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.30.
Insider Transactions at 1stdibs.Com
In related news, CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,425 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,425 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $106,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $382,749 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
