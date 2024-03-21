1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $238.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.30.

In related news, CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,425 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,425 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $106,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $382,749 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 151,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

