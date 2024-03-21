2,565 Shares in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Acquired by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Norwood Financial Corp owned about 2.57% of VanEck Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBOT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000.

NASDAQ IBOT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.53. 2,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14.

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

