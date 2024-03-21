2,746 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,524,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

