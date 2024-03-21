3,240 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $175.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.06. The company has a market capitalization of $559.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

