35,500 Shares in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Acquired by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.14% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.95. 37,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.