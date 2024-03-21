36Kr (KRKR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th.

36Kr Price Performance

Shares of KRKR stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.39. 2,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,826. The company has a market cap of $15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 36Kr

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) by 166.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of 36Kr worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.

