39,627 Shares in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB) Acquired by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCMB. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCMB stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $52.08. 77,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $52.80.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

