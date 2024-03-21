3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Up 0.2%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.00 and last traded at $105.02. 1,567,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,983,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 36,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

