4,743 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $247.66. The company had a trading volume of 69,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.84 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.76.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

