50,863 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Flex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Flex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.38. 3,092,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,262. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

