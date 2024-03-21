630 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

DE stock opened at $394.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

