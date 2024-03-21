6,818 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kroger by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 239.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 23.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,183,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,716,000 after purchasing an additional 412,372 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,749,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,380. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

