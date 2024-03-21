A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.27

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.27 and last traded at $88.21, with a volume of 17550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 111.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 57.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in A. O. Smith by 44.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

