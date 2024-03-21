Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.900-6.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.4 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.90-6.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.3 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

