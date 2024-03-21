Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $380.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture has a 52 week low of $253.03 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.67.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.38.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in Accenture by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 89 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 165,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,990,000 after buying an additional 28,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

