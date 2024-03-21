Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLRN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Acelyrin Stock Up 4.5 %

Insider Transactions at Acelyrin

SLRN opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Acelyrin has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,883 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acelyrin by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

