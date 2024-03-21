Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Down 6.3%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 57,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,248,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLRN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Acelyrin

Acelyrin Trading Down 6.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acelyrin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.