Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $22.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.21. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 283.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4,082.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,587,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,311 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,392 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,507,000.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

