Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $177.36 and last traded at $178.38. 32,216,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 78,438,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.65.

Specifically, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.57 billion, a PE ratio of 345.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

