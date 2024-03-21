AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AECOM to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

AECOM Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $95.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.77.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after buying an additional 2,384,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,376,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AECOM by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

