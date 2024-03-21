Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14).

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $36,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

