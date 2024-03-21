Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 812 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $306.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.89 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,138,312 shares of company stock worth $316,529,362. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

View Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.