Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 207,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 178,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 6,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $182,635,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JPM opened at $196.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $565.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $196.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

