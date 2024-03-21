Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.59. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

