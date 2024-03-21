Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Raised by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 145.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises approximately 8.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $32,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 15.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,119,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,375. The company has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.96.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,519,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $27,339,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,365,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,520,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,121,869 shares of company stock worth $160,298,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

