Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Commons Capital LLC

Commons Capital LLC reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 0.8% of Commons Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.65.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.