Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.57 and last traded at $125.11. 642,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,473,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. TD Cowen downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average is $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 82,874 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 18,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

