Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.85 and last traded at $72.99. 3,529,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 19,975,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $188.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

