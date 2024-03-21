Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alight traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 547439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at $26,525,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alight in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alight by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

